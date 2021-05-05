Two school levies passing in Warren County

Explore Springboro Schools seek new continuing levy for permanent improvements

The proposed levy would cost property owners about $70 per $100,000 of valuation, according to the Warren County Auditor’s Office. County Auditor Matt Nolan said taxpayers won’t feel the impact of an increase as one (2-mill) levy is coming off and replaced by a new 2-mill levy.

Lebanon voters considered the renewal of a 2.83-mill emergency operating levy for another five years.

This will be the third time that this levy has been considered by voters. According to the Warren County Board of Election, this levy was first approved in 2011 and renewed in 2016.

If the proposed levy is approved by voters, it would cost a property owner about $86.67 per $100,000 of valuation, according to Warren County Auditor Matt Nolan.

Interim Superintendent Robert Buskirk said the levy will not raise taxes on property owners and will maintain school operations at current levels.

He said the Lebanon school board opted to leave it as an emergency levy renewal because if it was changed to a continuing levy, the new levy would actually increase taxes.

Brian Sleeth, Warren County elections director, said more than 4,600 votes were cast Tuesday.

He predicted an election turnout of no higher than 15%. There are 51,671 registered voters in the 65 precincts voting in this election, with five precincts considering overlapping school levies in Xenia and Bellbrook-Sugarcreek school districts, Sleeth said.

“It was very slow today,” he said.

Sleeth said 1,005 people participated in early voting, with 664 casting their votes at the elections board office. Of the 664 people casting early ballots at the election board, 112 people voted on Monday.

One glitch was reported earlier in the day when voting machines went down in 16 precincts around the county, he said.