2 Wright-Patterson brigadier generals nominated for promotion

Biden also nominated Brig. Gen. Dale R. White for appointment to major general. White is serving as the program executive officer and director, Fighters and Advanced Aircraft, also at AFMC headquarters.

White is responsible for the development and sustainment of the Air Force fighter portfolio, which includes $42 billion Future Years Defense Program for the A-10, A-29, F-15, F-16, F-22, and development of the Next Generation Air Dominance program and other advanced aircraft, including the Skyborg Vanguard program.

White served as program executive officer for Skyborg, which the Air Force Research Laboratory was designing as an artificial intelligence-enabled concept, meant to deploy unmanned aircraft in a future manned-unmanned aircraft tandem.

In addition, White oversees more than $90 billion in foreign military sales.

White has been serving at Wright-Patterson since June 2018.

In all on Wednesday, the DOD said more than 20 Air Force brigadier generals have been selected for a second star. That includes Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick S. Ryder.

The Senate must confirm the nominations before promotion.