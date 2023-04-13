UD names new provost to oversee academic affairs

University of Dayton named Darlene Weaver as the next provost and executive vice president of academic affairs, replacing retiring Paul Benson.
Weaver, who will begin July 1, is the associate provost for academic affairs at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, a position she’s held since 2019. UD said she is the first externally hired provost at UD since the position was created and will be the first woman to hold this leadership role.
Weaver is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, Yale University and the University of Chicago, and brings 25 years of experience in Catholic higher education after holding faculty appointments at Georgetown University, Villanova University and Duquesne.
”Darlene Weaver is a superb fit for UD as our chief academic officer, and I look forward to working closely with her in the years to come,” UD president Eric Spina said. “Darlene proved throughout the rigorous search process to be warm, highly relational, and philosophically and temperamentally well-aligned with UD and our Marianist charism.”
The university said in a statement that Weaver stood out to the search committee for both her credentials and her personality.
“She is a hard-working professional whose strategic, engaging, relational and inclusive demeanor will fit in well here,” said Michelle Mathile, UD board member, and Jana Bennett, a UD theology professor, co-chairs of the provost search advisory committee, in a joint statement. “We believe she understands the importance of our Catholic and Marianist mission, and is dedicated to helping us foster transformative education for all our students.”
Weaver said she is excited and thrilled to be coming to UD.
“UD’s commitment to being the ‘University for the Common Good’ resonates with my own values and vision for Catholic higher education,” Weaver said. “I have long admired UD’s excellence, innovation, and integrity, qualities that are evident in the University’s academic programs, student experiences, research profile, community engagement, and its work on diversity, equity, and inclusion.”
Weaver served as the director of the Center for Catholic Faith and Culture at Duquesne from 2012 to 2019, and during that time oversaw a major overhaul of the university’s core curriculum from 2016-19. She worked at Duquesne for about 10 years.
Weaver, a professor of theology, is an ecumenically trained moral theologian, giving her an excellent understanding of Catholic social teaching and the Catholic intellectual tradition. She specializes in ethics and has taught courses on ethical theory and topics in applied ethics.
