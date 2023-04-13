UD names new provost to oversee academic affairs

“She is a hard-working professional whose strategic, engaging, relational and inclusive demeanor will fit in well here,” said Michelle Mathile, UD board member, and Jana Bennett, a UD theology professor, co-chairs of the provost search advisory committee, in a joint statement. “We believe she understands the importance of our Catholic and Marianist mission, and is dedicated to helping us foster transformative education for all our students.”

Weaver said she is excited and thrilled to be coming to UD.

“UD’s commitment to being the ‘University for the Common Good’ resonates with my own values and vision for Catholic higher education,” Weaver said. “I have long admired UD’s excellence, innovation, and integrity, qualities that are evident in the University’s academic programs, student experiences, research profile, community engagement, and its work on diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Weaver served as the director of the Center for Catholic Faith and Culture at Duquesne from 2012 to 2019, and during that time oversaw a major overhaul of the university’s core curriculum from 2016-19. She worked at Duquesne for about 10 years.

Weaver, a professor of theology, is an ecumenically trained moral theologian, giving her an excellent understanding of Catholic social teaching and the Catholic intellectual tradition. She specializes in ethics and has taught courses on ethical theory and topics in applied ethics.