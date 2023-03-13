UD student sales team wins first place in national competition

Plummer said the atmosphere at the competition, held in Kennesaw, Georgia, was a great experience and like what she would likely face in the future.

“Overall, the competition puts you in realistic scenarios,” Plummer said. “And you’re constantly handling objections and given new aspects of the call that are incredibly realistic to what we could be doing as professionals in a few years.”

She said the environment was cutthroat. Due to the nature of the competition, she was listening to people present whom she wasn’t necessarily competing against in that round but could be competing against in the future.

She liked being able to network and collaborate with so many students and businesses from around the country.

“I grew up a competitive dancer,” Plummer said. “So I was very used to being around other competitors in the same space. But honestly, the sales world and sales competition was totally different than what I would have thought.”