UD student sales team wins first place in national competition

A student team from the University of Dayton won first place at the National Collegiate Sales Competition, a long-running university sales role-play contest held the first weekend in March.
It’s the first time in the 15 years that UD has participated that the team took first place, said Tony P. Krystofik, the team’s faculty sales coach.
“The NCSC is considered by many sales faculty to be the ‘Super Bowl’ of Collegiate Sales Competitions,” Krystofik said. “It is the oldest, most prestigious, and provides the highest level of competition for our sales students.”
UD’s School of Business Administration Sales team won first over more than 70 other teams, UD officials said. Individually, junior marketing major Alexa Plummer won first runner-up among 140 participants.
Krystofik said in 2018, Grace Gorman took the first NCSC first individual runner-up and the first runner-up team award.
Plummer said the atmosphere at the competition, held in Kennesaw, Georgia, was a great experience and like what she would likely face in the future.
“Overall, the competition puts you in realistic scenarios,” Plummer said. “And you’re constantly handling objections and given new aspects of the call that are incredibly realistic to what we could be doing as professionals in a few years.”
She said the environment was cutthroat. Due to the nature of the competition, she was listening to people present whom she wasn’t necessarily competing against in that round but could be competing against in the future.
She liked being able to network and collaborate with so many students and businesses from around the country.
“I grew up a competitive dancer,” Plummer said. “So I was very used to being around other competitors in the same space. But honestly, the sales world and sales competition was totally different than what I would have thought.”
