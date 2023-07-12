Uniting industry and Air Force, Life Cycle Industry Days kicks off July 31

It’s one of the premier events connecting the defense industry to the teams of people at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (and beyond) who acquire and sustain aircraft and weapons, and it kicks off July 31 — this year’s Life Cycles Industry Days gathering.

This year’s convocation of industry and Air Force leaders will happen at the Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St.

Do you want to keep up with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base news? Wright Patt Today is a newsletter for people who live, work and care about one of the largest Air Force bases in the world. We'll deliver the latest military-related news and stories important to the Wright-Patterson community to your inbox every weekday. CLICK HERE to sign up for the newsletter

“Our goal for these is to have an engagement with industry on an annual basis where we focus on our highest priorities — aligning industry with Air Force objectives,” said Deanna Golem-Imlay, chairperson for LCID planning.

The agenda is packed. Just to scratch the service of what’s available, there will be talks by and discussions with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown (who has been nominated to lead the joint chiefs of staff). Golem-Imlay called his presence in Dayton “huge.”

“He will highlight things like what are our Air Force and defense top priorities,” she said, adding that she expects Brown to reiterate his call to adaptability: “Accelerate, change or lose.”

Lt. Gen. Shaun Morris, commander of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC), and Lt. Gen. Randall Reed, deputy commander of Air Mobility Command, are also scheduled to be in Dayton.

Mid-level leaders will also be well represented. There will be panel discussions on the Air Force’s ongoing digital transformation and work with small businesses, and on Aug. 2, a series of sessions with all the PEOs, including the executives overseeing propulsion, presidential and executive airlift, bombers, fighters and advanced aircraft, armament and much more.

If that isn’t enough, Air Force Research Lab’s (AFRL) Wright Dialogue with Industry (WDI) will take place in the same week, Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, also at the convention center. (LCID and WDI are separate, standalone events.)

There will also be classified sessions on operational imperatives. Registrants will be notified of the location of those.

Those who don’t have contracts with the Air Force are certainly welcome, Golem-Imlay said.

Brian Brackens, a spokesman for AFLCMC, said the bottom line will be opportunity. “There are a lot of opportunities for businesses of all sizes, both small and large.”

Registration closes July 26 or when capacity is reached. Organizers expect about 1,000 people, so register soon. For more information and to register, go to https://www.daytondefense.org/LCID-Registration.