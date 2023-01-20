Upcoming symposium aims to address injustice in Dayton, inspire change

On Saturday, a community conversation will be held at the Fitz Center for Leadership in Community, 1401 S. Main St., on housing justice, led by Lawrence Brown, an Afrofuturist and author of “The Black Butterfly: The Harmful Politics of Race & Space in America.”

Brown is a keynote presenter for the event, along with University of Dayton professor Aaliyah Baker, and Tim Thomas, research director at the Urban Displacement Project.

Additional exhibits include:

The “Evicted” exhibit at Dayton Metro Library, inspired by the Pulitzer Prize-winning book “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City,” by Matthew Desmond.

Concurrent sessions from artists, community organizers, scholars, educators, faith leaders, local businesses and others working for positive change in Dayton.

A pre-symposium event, opening reception of the “Evicted” exhibit and “Right to Counsel” film, is scheduled for 6-8 p.m., Monday, Feb. 13 at Dayton Metro Library. Registration is required.

A pre-symposium event, a viewing of the documentary “Lead Me Home,” is scheduled for 4-5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 15 at The Neon. Registration is required.

The University of Dayton, Wright State University and Sinclair Community College are sponsors of the event, along with CultureWorks, The Hub at the Arcade and the Dayton Metro Libraries.

Advance registration is now open through the University of Dayton’s website. For more information, email imaginingcommunity@udayton.edu.