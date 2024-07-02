UPDATE: Two Xenia officers on leave after police shooting

The 911 caller indicated a man was shooting a gun at the apartment complex. The manager of the Greene Manor Apartments complex told police that the individual pointed a gun at him as well, according to the initial police report.

Six Xenia police officers responded in total, as did a number of Greene County deputies, according to police. Officers saw the man point a handgun at police, and they opened fire, according to Xenia Police.

The person who was shot, identified as a 23-year-old male, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment, and remains in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was asked to conduct the criminal investigation.

The two officers involved in the shooting were placed on leave as a “routine” part of an officer-involved shooting, according to Xenia police. One has 16 years of law enforcement experience, and the other has 10 years of law enforcement experience.

“The Xenia Police Division will continue to cooperate with BCI and the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office as they conduct their investigation,” police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact BCI at 855-224-6446.