Updated home features views of golf course

Built within a hillside overlooking the rolling hills of a golf course, this renovated Cape Cod-style home sits on a secluded parklike 0.86-acre lot within a hidden Kettering neighborhood.

Listed for $599,500 by RE/MAX Victory and Affiliates, the frame home at 2397 Shelterwood Drive has about 2,287 square feet of living space plus a full basement. The property is located at the end of a winding road with trees and landscaping. The driveway leads up to a courtyard garden and parking pad near the two-car garage. Stone steps lead up to the covered front porch that has panoramic views of the greens and fairways of Dayton Country Club and to a private courtyard fenced backyard surrounded by trees and stone-trimmed gardens.

Formal entry opens into a foyer, which branches to either the formal areas or the casual social areas. Refinished hardwood floors flows to all areas of the first floor. To the left, the formal living room has picture-window views of the golf course. A decorative fireplace has a painted-brick surround and wooden mantel. A glass door opens out to an awning-covered balcony patio that looks over the side courtyard and golf course. The same patio is accessible from the formal dining room, which has a crystal chandelier, chair rail and crown molding.

Open off the dining room — yet divided by a peninsula counter — is the updated kitchen. Antique white cabinetry fills three walls and wraps around stainless-steel appliances. There is a pantry cabinet, and some hanging cabinets have glass-panel doors. Granite counters provide workspace, and the rounded peninsula offers breakfast bar seating. A window is above the double sink and a door opens from the kitchen out to the fenced backyard.

Another door opens to the hidden basement staircase. The basement has been divided into several rooms. There is a finished recreation room and a large, finished laundry area with a separate half bathroom. Glass-block windows allow for some natural light to filter into the finished rooms. There is a storage area, and bi-fold doors open to the utility area. Interior access to the two-car garage is from the basement.

Back on the main level, to the right off the foyer is a multi-purpose, flexible room that has a wet bar nook and a planning or office space. A decorative fireplace has a painted-stone surround and raised hearth. The wooden bar has a beveled wooden counter and brass foot-rail. A door opens into the bar preparation and storage nook. Opposite the fireplace is a picture window with golf course views and tucked into one corner is the planning nook with open bookcases and file-cabinet drawers and desk. Just off the great room is a half bathroom and built-in storage cabinet.

Passing through the great room to the opposite side is the first-floor primary bedroom. Two picture windows fill the room with natural light and the spacious room has a walk-in storage closet and room for a sitting area. The private bathroom is surrounded by ornate, neutral ceramic tile from the floor to the ceiling. A soak tub has jets, and the walk-in shower has a privacy wall, corner seat and glass-block window. The extended ceramic-tile vanity has a bowl sink with mirrored medicine cabinet above and make-up desk space.

A semi-open wooden staircase from the foyer leads up to the second level which has two bedrooms and a full bathroom. A spindled railing wraps around the stairwell and accents the hallway. The two bedrooms are located opposite side of the stairwell, and each has dormer window nooks, hardwood flooring and several closets. One bedroom has a large walk-in closet and a single-door closet. The other bedroom has a sitting nook with three closets and built-in drawers and cabinetry.

The full bathroom has an updated vanity with solid-surface sink and counter, a tub/shower with glass doors, updated light fixture and ceramic-tile wall accents. There is a large closet outside the bathroom and a smaller one built near the shower.

KETTERING

Price: $599,500

Open House: June 18, 2 to 4 p.m.

Directions: West Schantz to south on Willowgrove to left on Shelterwood Drive

Highlights: About 2,287 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, 2 decorative fireplaces, updated kitchen, granite counters, hardwood floors, wet bar, first-floor primary bedroom, walk-in closets, basement, glass block windows, updated windows, updated roof, bonus room, 2-car garage, fenced backyard, covered porch, awning covered balcony, golf course view, dead-end street

For more information:

Jill Aldineh

RE/MAX Victory and Affiliates

937-689-2858

Website: www.JillTeam.com