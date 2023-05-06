Residence retains charm of by-gone era

Withstanding the passing of time and retaining all the original charm, Floral Hill remains one of the finest examples of the mid-Victorian architecture. Built in 1864 and once the farmhouse of Nicholas Ohmer, who was a known horticulturist, the two-story home is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places and sits on four city-parcels within Ohmer Park, which is part of the Walnut Hills neighborhood of Dayton.
Listed for $495,000 by Irongate Inc. Realtors, the Victorian at 1350 Creighton Ave. has about 3,996 square feet of living space. The near 1-acre property has a wrought-iron fence surrounding the gardens and a wood-lattice privacy fence that surrounds the in-ground swimming pool. There is off-street parking and four covered porches that are accessible from every room on the main level. The corner lot is framed by original brick streets.
Originally from France, Ohmer was a prominent businessman but was passionate about growing fruits and flowers. Floral Hill was once part of 104-acre farm in which Ohmer cultivated pears and raspberries until the growth of the city impelled him to divide his land. Ohmer was the first president of the Montgomery County Horticultural Society.
Inside, the home features 12-foot ceilings on the main level and 14-foot ceilings on the second floor. All of the woodwork has been maintained to its original beauty — including the ornate curved formal staircase and solid wood doors. Seven marble fireplaces have ornate carvings and mantels with decorative log inserts. Hanging light fixtures have electric and gas switches, and those within the formal areas have bold plaster medallions. Antique wallpaper has maintained its color and design. Oak hardwood flooring on the main level has a picture-frame design. Some transom windows above doorways have frosted designs; and floor-to-ceiling windows have the original glass panels.
Many updates have been made to the home to accommodate modern lifestyles. Two of the three full bathrooms have been updated with spa-like features, while the third has been update with old-world charm of a claw-foot tub and shell pedestal sink. The kitchen has updated appliances that blend within original cabinetry and has a back staircase and access to a laundry room. An addition provides a recreation room with vaulted ceilings and walls of windows to allow panoramic views of the gardens and access to the outdoor swimming pool. There is central air conditioning and two tankless water heaters.
The original formal entry opens into the foyer hallway with the curved wooden staircase. A floral stained-glass transom is above the front door. A door opens from the foyer into the parlor. Plaster frieze frames the ceiling plaster medallion; and an iron light fixture has glass tulips — some of which are electric while others are gas. The black marble fireplace has an ornate keystone and matching insert. Two floor-to-ceiling windows fill the room with natural light.
A garden-scene wallpaper design surrounds the study and a glass-panel door opens out to a side covered porch with street views. A decorative fireplace has a matching insert and ornate carvings.
At the center of the home is the formal living room with frosted-glass transoms above doorways. Two tall doors with glass panels open out to two different covered side porches that look out over the side yard and gardens. A plaster medallion is at the center of the ceiling, and a marble fireplace has a decorative wrought-iron log insert. Off the living room, doors open into a guest closet and a half bathroom with a bureau vanity with bowl sink.
A crystal chandelier hangs above the formal dining room and two doors open into two separate butler’s pantries with built-in buffets, linen drawers and cabinetry. There is a decorative marble fireplace, chair rail and access to one of the side porches. A swinging door opens into the spacious country kitchen.
Updated hardwood flooring fills the kitchen and a ceiling fan is above the movable island with marble counter. A stainless-steel gas range has a griddle and matching hood-vent. The porcelain sink is above the original painted cabinetry. A door opens to a back curved staircase and another opens into the laundry room with stackable washer and dryer.
Off the kitchen, the recreation room addition has a contemporary flair with laminate wood-plank flooring, vaulted ceiling, walls of windows, canister lighting and ceiling fan. A door opens out to the backyard swimming pool. Another glass door opens into a spa-like full bathroom with a two-person corner jetted tub, a walk-in ceramic-tile shower with multiple shower heads and body jets, a glass vanity with bowl sink and ceramic-tile flooring.
Four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a study are located upstairs. The primary bedroom is at the front of the house near the formal staircase and has a private access to the updated full bathroom. The bedroom has a fireplace, wallpaper friezes and ceiling medallion, wall lights and a deep closet. The bathroom features a walk-in ceramic-tile shower with glass doors and an oversized pedestal sink with triple-mirror medicine cabinet above.
Two bedrooms have decorative marble fireplaces and deep single-door closets. The smallest bedroom has two single-door closets. All of the bedrooms have hardwood pine floors. A study or possible fifth bedroom has built-in corner bookcases, a closet with built-in shelves and a door that opens to a balcony porch overlooking the gardens. A second full bathroom has a claw-foot tub, shell pedestal sink and a step-in shower with glass doors.
An adjoining property owned by current owners with an updated “Carriage house” will be sold separately for $250,000.
DAYTON
Price: $495,000
No Open House
Directions: Wayne Avenue to Creighton Avenue
Highlights: About 3,996 sq. ft., 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, 7 decorative marble fireplaces, 12-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, recreation room, 2 staircases, study, balcony, updated kitchen appliances, 2 butler’s pantries, second-floor central air conditioning, 2 tankless water heaters, walk-out cellar, in-ground swimming pool, 4 porches, fenced yard, gardens, 4 city lots for about 1 acre
For more information:
Steve Brown
Irongate Inc. Realtors
937-432-3432
Website: http://www.sbrownonline.com
