Residence retains charm of by-gone era

The original formal entry opens into the foyer hallway with the curved wooden staircase. A floral stained-glass transom is above the front door. A door opens from the foyer into the parlor. Plaster frieze frames the ceiling plaster medallion; and an iron light fixture has glass tulips — some of which are electric while others are gas. The black marble fireplace has an ornate keystone and matching insert. Two floor-to-ceiling windows fill the room with natural light.

A garden-scene wallpaper design surrounds the study and a glass-panel door opens out to a side covered porch with street views. A decorative fireplace has a matching insert and ornate carvings.

At the center of the home is the formal living room with frosted-glass transoms above doorways. Two tall doors with glass panels open out to two different covered side porches that look out over the side yard and gardens. A plaster medallion is at the center of the ceiling, and a marble fireplace has a decorative wrought-iron log insert. Off the living room, doors open into a guest closet and a half bathroom with a bureau vanity with bowl sink.

A crystal chandelier hangs above the formal dining room and two doors open into two separate butler’s pantries with built-in buffets, linen drawers and cabinetry. There is a decorative marble fireplace, chair rail and access to one of the side porches. A swinging door opens into the spacious country kitchen.

Updated hardwood flooring fills the kitchen and a ceiling fan is above the movable island with marble counter. A stainless-steel gas range has a griddle and matching hood-vent. The porcelain sink is above the original painted cabinetry. A door opens to a back curved staircase and another opens into the laundry room with stackable washer and dryer.

Off the kitchen, the recreation room addition has a contemporary flair with laminate wood-plank flooring, vaulted ceiling, walls of windows, canister lighting and ceiling fan. A door opens out to the backyard swimming pool. Another glass door opens into a spa-like full bathroom with a two-person corner jetted tub, a walk-in ceramic-tile shower with multiple shower heads and body jets, a glass vanity with bowl sink and ceramic-tile flooring.

Four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a study are located upstairs. The primary bedroom is at the front of the house near the formal staircase and has a private access to the updated full bathroom. The bedroom has a fireplace, wallpaper friezes and ceiling medallion, wall lights and a deep closet. The bathroom features a walk-in ceramic-tile shower with glass doors and an oversized pedestal sink with triple-mirror medicine cabinet above.

Two bedrooms have decorative marble fireplaces and deep single-door closets. The smallest bedroom has two single-door closets. All of the bedrooms have hardwood pine floors. A study or possible fifth bedroom has built-in corner bookcases, a closet with built-in shelves and a door that opens to a balcony porch overlooking the gardens. A second full bathroom has a claw-foot tub, shell pedestal sink and a step-in shower with glass doors.

An adjoining property owned by current owners with an updated “Carriage house” will be sold separately for $250,000.

DAYTON

Price: $495,000

No Open House

Directions: Wayne Avenue to Creighton Avenue

Highlights: About 3,996 sq. ft., 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, 7 decorative marble fireplaces, 12-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, recreation room, 2 staircases, study, balcony, updated kitchen appliances, 2 butler’s pantries, second-floor central air conditioning, 2 tankless water heaters, walk-out cellar, in-ground swimming pool, 4 porches, fenced yard, gardens, 4 city lots for about 1 acre

For more information:

Steve Brown

Irongate Inc. Realtors

937-432-3432

Website: http://www.sbrownonline.com