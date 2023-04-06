U.S. 35 repaving project to start Monday in Greene County

Construction is scheduled to start next week for a resurfacing project on U.S. 35 in Greene County.
Beginning Monday, Ohio Department of Transportation contractors will start repairing and resurfacing U.S. 35 between Old U.S. 35 and the Greene-Fayette County line.
The project also includes minor bridge repairs and paving ramps.
Traffic will be in a minimum of one lane in either direction during construction.
John R. Jurgensen Company received a contract of approximately $4.9 million to complete the project. Work is scheduled to be finished this fall.
In Other News
1
Dayton Arcade plan in limbo; city weighs tax abatement as deadline...
2
Why did gas prices surge? Miami Valley might hit $4 per gallon in...
3
Man dead, another critically injured following reported assault in...
4
Plans up in air for former Murlin Heights school land
5
Ohio sports betting plunges, but sportsbooks with local partners see...
About the Author