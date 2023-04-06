BreakingNews
U.S. 35 repaving project to start Monday in Greene County
Local News
By
56 minutes ago

Construction is scheduled to start next week for a resurfacing project on U.S. 35 in Greene County.

Beginning Monday, Ohio Department of Transportation contractors will start repairing and resurfacing U.S. 35 between Old U.S. 35 and the Greene-Fayette County line.

The project also includes minor bridge repairs and paving ramps.

Traffic will be in a minimum of one lane in either direction during construction.

John R. Jurgensen Company received a contract of approximately $4.9 million to complete the project. Work is scheduled to be finished this fall.

