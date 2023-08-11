BreakingNews
US 35 to close in Eaton for emergency railroad crossing repair

US 35 to close in Eaton for emergency railroad crossing repair

Local News
By
11 minutes ago
X

U.S. 35 will be closed today in Eaton for an emergency railroad crossing repair.

Norfolk Southern Railroad will close U.S. 35 between Vine and Aukerman streets from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. or until city contractors can repair the line.

Motorists should use state Route 122 and state Route 503 as a detour.

In Other News
1
OVI checkpoint scheduled in Greene County tonight
2
Attorney Douglas Mann and wife sell former Peace Museum site to...
3
Downtown Dayton was reborn in past 16 years: One woman was there...
4
Dorothy Lane Market turns 75: From fruit stand to gourmet grocery chain
5
Shrinking Five Oaks could get 260 new ‘innovative’ workforce housing...

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top