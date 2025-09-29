USS Cincinnati nuclear sub taking shape at area park

Also now installed in the monument is the submarine’s massive, emergency diesel engine, which was a back-up propulsion to its nuclear power, painted bright red when the sub was first launched in 1977 and dubbed “the big Red machine” after the famed, two-time World Series Championship Cincinnati Reds baseball teams of the 1970s.

Originally, officials for the $9.5 million USS Cincinnati memorial had planned to open the 360-foot replica next to a pond at VOA in April 2026, but now are pointing to mid-May, said Robert Viney, vice president & program executive of the Submarine Cincinnati Memorial Association.

“It is very exciting to see the USS Cincinnati Memorial begin to take shape on the grounds near the Voice of America National Museum of Broadcasting in West Chester,” said Viney.

“The pieces of the actual USS Cincinnati (SSN 693) arrived in Cincinnati back in 2013, and our committee worked to find a location to construct a full-size replica of the USS Cincinnati for about eight years before finding a warm welcome in West Chester and Butler County,” he said referencing original plans to build the submarine memorial along the Ohio River near downtown Cincinnati.

“We are targeting for the grand opening of the Memorial on May 15-17 with a weekend full of exciting activities.”

Viney said more operational details of the memorial, which will include a park-setting near its VOA home next to Tylersville Road, are being finalized.

American Cold War education will be a big component of the memorial, which will be free to the public, he said.

“Our purpose in deciding to build a full size replica – 360 feet long and 32 feet in diameter – and to incorporate the actual conning tower, forward diving control planes, upper rudder and the emergency diesel generator back-up power supply in the memorial – was to inspire students to learn about the science, technology, engineering and math in school and in skilled trade careers.”

“The Memorial will be open whenever the Butler County MetroParks is open, without an entry fee. And on special holidays, we will have submarine veterans as docents to answer questions, explain operations, and share personal ‘sea stories’ of their times serving in the submarine force.”

“We hope to have lots of visitors from kids and families attending soccer tournaments during the summer on the Butler County MetroParks fields and students from schools all over greater Cincinnati during the 2026-2027 school year and beyond,” he said.