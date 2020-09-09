X

Utility worker suffers shock, is hospitalized

By Jen Balduf

An electric company worker was shocked Wednesday afternoon while working on a utility pole.

The man, who was not identified, was unresponsive after he was shocked just before 2:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Aldrich Road in Jefferson Twp., according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies began CPR and used a defibrillator while waiting for medics to arrive. He was then taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where his condition is unknown.

The man is a contract worker for the Dayton Power & Light Co. He was working on some underground lines at the time of the accident, Mary Ann Kabel, DP&L’s director of corporate communications, said.

DP&L is cooperating with investigators and hopes for the contract worker’s full recovery, she said.

