Valley View names interim superintendent

GERMANTOWN —Valley View school board has named Joe Scholler Sr. interim superintendent for the district.
Scholler is a former Valley View interim superintendent who served in 2017 after superintendent Richard Earley resigned.
Previous Valley View superintendent Ben Richards resigned to become the superintendent of Tiffin City Schools in northwest Ohio.
“Valley View’s Board of Education is grateful for Mr. Richards’ commitment and service during his time at Valley View, and wishes him and his family all the best in his new position,” Tim Rudd, president of the Valley View Board of Education, said in a statement.
Valley View said Scholler has worked in the field of education for 42 years, serving as a teacher, principal, business manager and superintendent.
He holds a bachelor of science from Miami University in health and physical education, and a master of arts from Bowling Green State University in educational administration. He has served as interim or short-term superintendent for Clinton-Massie and Twin Valley school districts.
The board approved a contract for July and a second was approved from Aug. 1 to July 31, 2023.
