Vandalia-Butler outlines potential reductions in financial plan submitted to ODE

In spring 2022, the district offered an early severance incentive plan as a cost-savings measure. Sixteen employees participated in the plan. These salary cost savings were factored into the five-year forecast.

The district anticipates at least three more certified retirements in 2024. Two of those positions will be replaced, and one will go unfilled, according to the financial plan.

The board currently contracts special education through a purchased service contract with the Montgomery County Educational Service Center and Miami County Educational Service Center. According to the financial plan, district officials have determined that mandated requirements could be met with the reduction of eight teaching assistants, three tutors, and two intensive need unit assistants.

In addition, the plan states low student interest and an inability to employ an American Sign Language teacher would enable the district to discontinue ASL as a purchased service.

Plans outlined to address a projected deficit balance in 2025 includes additional retirements and reallocation of services. The board anticipates two retirements in 2025, with one to remain unfilled, as well as the retirement of an unspecified administrator.

The district has partnered with G2G Solutions since 2018 for school safety officer services. This program provides a school safety officer in each of the district’s six buildings for all student days of the school year. According to the plan, the district is working to bring the program in-house with the expiration of the current G2G contract in August 2024.

“Net savings will be achieved through overhead reductions by not paying an outside vendor, and salary and benefit restructuring when paid as a direct employee of the district,” the plan states.

The district also plans to bring technology services in-house with the June 2024 expiration of its contract with Edison Lightworks LLC. This change is projected to yield an annual net savings of $50,000 in reduced overhead reductions by not paying an outside vendor.

Any cost-saving/reduction items must receive individual board approval prior to implementation.

“Depending on the May 2023 ballot outcome, student needs, legislation, budgetary requirements and anticipated or unknown staffing changes, reductions may vary from those listed to yield the same or higher savings,” the plan states.