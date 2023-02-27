Vandalia-Butler outlines potential reductions in financial plan submitted to ODE

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler school board voted last week to approve a detailed financial plan and workbook to mitigate deficit spending in fiscal year 2024-2025, as projected in its most recent five-year forecast.
The plan will be submitted to the financial analysis and oversight department of the Ohio Department of Education.
The district is asking voters in this year’s May election for an additional 1% earned income tax to fund daily operations. If approved, the levy will generate about $6.4 million per year and will last five years, said Vandalia-Butler Treasurer Eric Beavers.
For a person with $50,000 in annual taxable income, the levy would cost $500 a year.
Objectives outlined in the approved financial plan, in case the levy is rejected, include not replacing at least one retired position and the reduction of 13 support staff. The plan notes that some of the objectives may be implemented regardless of levy outcome.
In spring 2022, the district offered an early severance incentive plan as a cost-savings measure. Sixteen employees participated in the plan. These salary cost savings were factored into the five-year forecast.
The district anticipates at least three more certified retirements in 2024. Two of those positions will be replaced, and one will go unfilled, according to the financial plan.
The board currently contracts special education through a purchased service contract with the Montgomery County Educational Service Center and Miami County Educational Service Center. According to the financial plan, district officials have determined that mandated requirements could be met with the reduction of eight teaching assistants, three tutors, and two intensive need unit assistants.
In addition, the plan states low student interest and an inability to employ an American Sign Language teacher would enable the district to discontinue ASL as a purchased service.
Plans outlined to address a projected deficit balance in 2025 includes additional retirements and reallocation of services. The board anticipates two retirements in 2025, with one to remain unfilled, as well as the retirement of an unspecified administrator.
The district has partnered with G2G Solutions since 2018 for school safety officer services. This program provides a school safety officer in each of the district’s six buildings for all student days of the school year. According to the plan, the district is working to bring the program in-house with the expiration of the current G2G contract in August 2024.
“Net savings will be achieved through overhead reductions by not paying an outside vendor, and salary and benefit restructuring when paid as a direct employee of the district,” the plan states.
The district also plans to bring technology services in-house with the June 2024 expiration of its contract with Edison Lightworks LLC. This change is projected to yield an annual net savings of $50,000 in reduced overhead reductions by not paying an outside vendor.
Any cost-saving/reduction items must receive individual board approval prior to implementation.
“Depending on the May 2023 ballot outcome, student needs, legislation, budgetary requirements and anticipated or unknown staffing changes, reductions may vary from those listed to yield the same or higher savings,” the plan states.
