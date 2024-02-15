Vandalia-Butler plans staff cuts, school revamp after two tax levies rejected

With that levy failing, the district imposed cuts: seven teaching positions and 10 teaching aidesnot replaced from retirements and resignations, an administrative staff reduction from retirement, the technology department brought in-house a year earlier than anticipated (it was previously a contracted service) and a $100,000 reduction in supplemental contracts.

In November, the district again asked voters to approve a levy, this time a 4-mills property tax. That levy, which voters also rejected, would have generated $2.8 million per year, costing a property owner $140 annually per $100,000 in property value.

With the failure of this levy request, the school board approved an additional $1.2 million in cuts, starting with the 2024-25 school year, which will include the reconfiguration of elementary schools and a subsequent reduction in staffing.

According to reconfiguration plans, which have yet to be approved by the board of education, all preschool and kindergarten classes would be held at Helke; first and second grades at Demmitt; and third, fourth and fifth grades at Smith. Currently the district rents preschool space from First Light Church.

Additionally, plans include the purchase and installation of a modular unit structure at Smith in order to accommodate the change and additional grade level.

The district outlines planning details on its website, at www.vbcsd.com/reconfiguration. This includes pricing details for the modular classrooms, which are constructed using pre-fabricated components that are built off-site and then assembled on location.

The district compared six companies that provide modular units, with a recommendation for the board to approve the purchase of an eight-classroom building from EMOD for around $1.3 million, to be paid in yearly increments.

This option, documents show, is projected to yield an additional $292,000 in savings via the reduction of one additional teaching position, one school safety officer, one nine-month secretary, and one aide position, as well as the elimination of the district’s rental lease with First Light.

The EMOD modular unit would also include restrooms for students and staff, as well as custodial and tech closets.

The board is expected to hold a vote to enter a modular lease agreement during its next scheduled meeting on Feb. 20, and decisions about staffing placement and transportation eligibility will follow. The board will also decide which grade level will be placed within the modular unit at Smith.

The district’s website shows the board is expected to make necessary resolutions by August regarding any potential levy request that may be placed on the ballot in November. There is no tax levy request in the March election.