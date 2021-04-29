Vandalia planner leaving position with city

Marlow started with Vandalia as an intern in March 2018 and was appointed to the position of City Planner in May 2018. In a recent planning commission meeting, Marlow said he doesn’t have another job lined up but wants to travel west to eventually settle in the Salt Lake City area.

“Mr. David Marlow is a skilled and thoughtful urbanist who exhibits strong critical thinking, a desire to protect the interests of our residents, and he has devoted countless extra hours in order to rise to any challenge that has been presented to him. It has been a pleasure getting to know David. I am sorry to see him go, but I understand his desire to embark on an adventure out west,” said city manager Dan Wendt.