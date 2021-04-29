Vandalia planner leaving position with city

Vandalia city planner David Marlow announced he will be leaving the city next month.
Marlow started with Vandalia as an intern in March 2018 and was appointed to the position of City Planner in May 2018. In a recent planning commission meeting, Marlow said he doesn’t have another job lined up but wants to travel west to eventually settle in the Salt Lake City area.
“Mr. David Marlow is a skilled and thoughtful urbanist who exhibits strong critical thinking, a desire to protect the interests of our residents, and he has devoted countless extra hours in order to rise to any challenge that has been presented to him. It has been a pleasure getting to know David. I am sorry to see him go, but I understand his desire to embark on an adventure out west,” said city manager Dan Wendt.
Amber Holloway, assistant city manager, will fill the position while the city seeks a new city planner. Wendt said the city is currently doing compensation research to make sure the pay fits the position for the next city planner.
“David was a great addition to the Vandalia team and played an integral role in the rewrite of the City’s Planning & Zoning Code and Comprehensive Plan update. We wish him the very best,” said Holloway.
Marlow’s last day with the city is May 10.
“I have no doubt that you will see him in a planning director role at a large organization in the future. It is safe to say his tutelage under Assistant City Manager Amber Holloway and Public Service Director Rob Cron has prepared him for success,” Wendt said.
Marlow was unavailable for comment.