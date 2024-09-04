Breaking: Father of Georgia school shooting suspect arrested on charges including second-degree murder

Vehicle catches fire on I-75 in Harrison Twp.; All lanes reopen

Sept 4, 2024
A vehicle on fire Wednesday morning caused slowdowns and closures along Interstate 75 in Harrison Twp.

Crews responded to reports of a car fire just before 10 a.m. along I-75 near Wagner Ford Road, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center. Dispatch said at least one crew’s vehicle remained on scene.

A vehicle caught fire on I-75 southbound near Wagner Ford Road with everyone escaping the burning vehicle without injuries on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

It is unknown what led to the vehicle on fire, dispatch said.

No injuries were reported.

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s online OH-GO map shows all lanes have since reopened with traffic once again flowing.

Additional details are not yet available.

