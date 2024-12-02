Breaking: City of Dayton seeks public input on Salem Avenue reconstruction

VIDEO: Montgomery County begins 2025 dog license sales

Credit: Jim Noelker

In Other News
1
Montgomery County begins sales of 2025 dog licenses
2
Whimsical Windows 2024: Vote here for your favorites
3
Motorcycle wheelies and cars going 70 in a 25: Miamisburg eyes changes...
4
2 Hardee’s in Dayton region ‘temporarily closed’
5
Events in the Dayton region throughout December