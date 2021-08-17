Visionary Greene County plan would create county-wide bike loop

An Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) analysis also showed a high need for walking and biking in the downtown areas of both Xenia and Fairborn, where lower-income communities have less access to other forms of transportation.

Major projects include side paths from Beavercreek to Fairborn and a sidepath from Fairborn to Yellow Springs, which creates loops that could be completed by bicyclists between various municipalities.

The highest priority project is the Trebein Road connector from Indian Ripple Road to Oakes Quarry Park, as determined by public opinion, according to county documents. The proposed trail would connect multiple parks, as well as the cities of Beavercreek and Fairborn. Estimated total cost of the project is $6.3 million.

Second priority project is connecting Fairborn to Yellow Springs, either by way of Enon Road, Yellow Springs Fairfield Road or Dayton Yellow Springs Road.

The plan also recommends that any new proposed developments include active transportation in their plans, and that bike paths be considered as part of the development, the commissioners said.