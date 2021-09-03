Vivian Turner, mother of Congressman Turner, dies at 88

A visitation will be held 10 a.m. Sept. 8, followed by a service at 11:30 a.m. at Tobias of Beavercreek. Masks will be required. Burial will follow at Dayton National Cemetery.

Vivian Turner was born in 1933 in Fitchburg, Ky. She worked as a teacher for 25 years and was married to her high school prom date, Raymond, for 68 years.