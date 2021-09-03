Vivian Turner, mother of Congressman Turner, dies at 88

Vivian Turner, the mother of U.S. House Rep. Mike Turner, died Thursday at Kettering Medical Center. She was 88.
A visitation will be held 10 a.m. Sept. 8, followed by a service at 11:30 a.m. at Tobias of Beavercreek. Masks will be required. Burial will follow at Dayton National Cemetery.
Vivian Turner was born in 1933 in Fitchburg, Ky. She worked as a teacher for 25 years and was married to her high school prom date, Raymond, for 68 years.
Beginning her education in Dayton at Emerson Elementary, she graduated from Stivers High School in 1952 and received an appointment from J. Edgar Hoover to a position with the FBI, according to biographical information from Rep. Turner’s office Friday.
“Homesick for her family, she returned from D.C. to Dayton where she married Raymond Turner in 1953,” an obituary said. “Vivian graduated magna cum laude in 1970 from Wright State University with a bachelor’s degree in education, going on to earn her master’s in education.”
She taught the fourth grade at Valley Forge Elementary School for 25 years before retiring. Her obituary describes her as “a dedicated teacher and Christian, following her passion for travel around the world, and cooking for her entire family.”
Vivian Turner is survived by her husband Raymond, her daughter Becky Schiavone (husband John) and son Michael Turner, her grandchildren Kristin Engelkemier (husband David), Scott Schiavone (wife Chelsea), Sarah Schiavone, Jessica Turner, Carolyn Turner, and great-grandchildren Kate, Becca, and Esther Engelkemier.
“Vivian joins in heaven her parents, Fred and Bessie Shouse, her brother Wayne Shouse (wife Barbara). She is survived by her brother Leroy Shouse (wife Diane),” her obit adds.