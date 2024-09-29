Voice of Business: Our region is too strong to be divided by politics

As Dayton business leaders we have a responsibility to analyze the information and make the best decisions for the future of our business’ operations in the region. It’s our families, our teams, our businesses and our community that matters the most. Politics may try to divide our community and insert a political wedge between our neighbors, friends and co-workers. But we are too strong to cave to the pressure.

The region’s business community has faced tough challenges and every single time we have overcome these obstacles to emerge on the other side as a stronger, more successful business community. We have overcome challenges from tragic tornados, violent acts, COVID-19 and a quickly changing economy. We persevered and adjusted. Today our business community is more resilient and adaptable than we have ever been.

We have had two of the most significant statewide private sector investments in our region from Honda and Joby Aviation, WPAFB is now over 38,000 employees, NATO is coming to Dayton in 2025 and OnMain was just named an Ohio Innovation Hub - receiving $35 million from the State of Ohio. We have been through too much and our economic future is too strong to let ourselves be divided by politics and social debates. Our business community has invested generations of sweat, risk and capital into our organizations.

“Dayton Strong” was a saying that emerged after the 2019 tragedy in the Oregon District, but now it is a definition of the culture of our community.

We know that we can do more together than we can as individuals. Everyone in our business community has invested time into authentic relationships and collaboration. We know without a doubt that we are stronger as a united 14- county region. Those that collaborate together will win and our region is winning.