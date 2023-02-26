Voice of Dayton Business: Innovation hub in Ohio budget will boost region

From his time leading economic development at the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Husted knows these stats well and he is hyper-focused on making sure this region is well-positioned for the innovations of tomorrow. The Dayton Region is already seeing growth from strategic economic development wins like the Honda-LG joint venture in Jeffersonville.

With this new influx of support from the Innovation Hubs, the Dayton region will be positioned for the next big opportunity, whether that is a joint venture opportunity, advanced technology investment, or innovation that doesn’t even exist today.

Our region will be successful if our government partners, business leaders, and economic development teams continues to be aligned. This has been our recipe for success and now is the time to double down on these collaborations to ensure the Dayton region is ready to lead on the next wave of innovation.

We have the talent, the “natural” asset, and the risk-taking confidence to lead on a global level. Let’s go!

Chris Kershner is the CEO and president of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.