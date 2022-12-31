Volvo recharges its product line

This combined power for such a small car is exhilarating. For a vehicle that weighs around 4,440 pounds that is a good amount of horsepower to fling the S60 through twists and turns. The smaller styling combined with the optional all-wheel drive (AWD) makes this high-performance, fun-to-drive sedan that’s full of personality.

Adjustable drive modes add to the distinction and an 8-speed automatic transmission goes unnoticed, which is a good thing with no noticeable turbo lag.

Aesthetically the S60 looks the part of a sedan. There are far fewer sedans on the road today, so it seems to have more personality than it does. All in all, the fit and finish of this sedan are handsome, although somewhat conservative. The highlights of the exterior are the High Gloss Black finishes that can be found on the grille, window trim and mirror caps. These looks will hold up over several model years, which could help the resell value of the S60.

Inside, Volvo’s reputation for providing comfortable, high-quality interiors holds true. The S60′s Nappa leather seats are plush and comfortable. The 12.3-inch digital vertical touchscreen is well-organized. It does not overpower the dashboard and rather centers it stylistically. It will feel comfortable and familiar like an iPad. New for this model year is the addition of Google-based systems to drive the entire infotainment system.

There’s a steep learning curve to some of the setup and function, but the touch commands are responsive and once you learn them all, it’s chockfull of technology. Additionally, smart phone integration is simple with either Apple or Android platforms.

The S60 has an 11.6-cubic-foot trunk, which is small for this segment. The smaller cargo room is acceptable because rear passenger legroom is quite spacious. So, there’s some give and take when it comes to cabin space.

My tester was the Ultimate trim, which is the top-of-the-line offering. It has a base price of $57,950 and comes with several additional niceties including air purifier, seat extenders, 19-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, head-up display and driver and parking assist features.

Other add-ons were the Climate Package, which includes headlight cleaning (think windshield spray but for the headlights), heated rear seats and heated steering wheel along with a Bowers and Wilkins premium sound system. Final MSRP, including destination fee, for my tester was $63,690.

The average fuel economy rating for the S60 (without battery usage) is 31 mpg. But with the electric-motor assist, it has an EPA rating of 74 MPGe, combined. Charge time to get the full capacity of electrification is around 7 hours on a 220 outlet.

Whether you agree or disagree with the electrified future of the automobile industry, vehicles like the S60 Recharge are becoming more common. Rather than reject out of an anti-EV stance, why not consider an outstanding vehicle with plenty of power, no range anxiety and tremendous fuel economy? Oh, and it’s luxurious and fun to drive too. Talking about recharging your batteries.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2023 Volvo S60 Recharge Ultimate AWD

Price/As tested price................................................ $57,950/$63,690

Mileage.......................................... 31 mpg/combined; 74 MPGe

Engine............................................. 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder

Horsepower................................. 455 hp/523 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. 8-speed automatic

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Ridgeville, SC