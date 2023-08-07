Voting on Issue 1 tomorrow? Your polling location may have changed

Hundreds of polling locations throughout the region will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day Tuesday, but some local voters planning to weigh in on Issue 1 might have seen their polling location change.

Voters were notified of changes, but those still unsure of where to vote Tuesday can use the Ohio Secretary of State’s Voter Lookup tool to confirm their location.

Here are some changes local counties made to their polling locations:

Butler, Clark and Champaign counties: No polling locations were changed.

Montgomery County: Seven polling locations changed in Montgomery County, which will affect about 7,000 voters, according to Board of Elections Director Jeff Rezabek.

Four of those polling locations are permanent new venues. The other three have been temporarily split up for the August election and shifted to existing polling locations nearby. As a result, the county will have 141 polling locations total instead of the planned 144.

Greene County: Greene County had to temporarily shift away from the county fairgrounds, one of the county’s largest polling sites which serves over 3,000 voters. Those voters’ poll booths will be at the Faith Community United Methodist Church at 100 Country Club Dr., Xenia.

Miami County: Miami County has quite a few permanent polling place changes that will impact over 40,000 voters.

Before the August special election was scheduled, the Miami County Board of Elections voted to shift several polling venues from local churches to public high schools starting this November. Once the impromptu August election was scheduled, they decided to enact those changes early.

There was also a temporary location change due to a venue being unavailable.

Warren County: Warren County made seven changes to its polling locations, mostly due to previous venues becoming unavailable.

Darke County: Darke County made one temporary change and five permanent changes to its polling locations. Voters who usually vote at the the Knights of Columbus Hall in Versailles will be temporarily asked to vote at the St. Denis Catholic Church at 14 E Wood St., Versailles.

The five permanent changes were contained to the city of Greenville and were made to allow local residents to vote closer to home, according to Darke County Board of Elections Deputy Director Julie Kennett.

Preble County: Preble County made only one permanent change. Voters who used to vote at Valley’s Edge Lodge in New Paris will now be voting at the Hobo Junction at 110 Melody Ln., New Paris.