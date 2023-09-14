WACO’s 100-year history to be celebrated this weekend

TROY – The history of WACO will come home this weekend with the 100th anniversary celebration of the company that was the top U.S. civil aircraft manufacturer in the years leading to World War II.

WACO, or the Weaver Aircraft Company, moved its operations to Troy from Medina, Ohio, in 1923.

The move was due to the Dayton area being the “hub of aviation progress,” said Nancy Royer, executive director of the WACO Museum and Aviation Learning Center located just south of Troy along County Road 25A.

In addition to use for corporate and individual purposes, the company’s biplanes played a role in World War II, particularly gliders used on D-Day in Normandy.

WACOs also were used for crop dusters, barnstorming, transporting mail, air races and in air shows.

The WACO story will be showcased during the annual WACO Fly-In this weekend, beginning Friday, Sept. 15, and continuing through Sept. 17.

The goal for the gathering is 100 of the aircraft arriving at WACO Field, Royer said.

As of late last week, 70 WACOs were confirmed if weather conditions allow and many other “maybes,” she said.

Activities will begin Friday, Sept. 15, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. The evening will include a car showing of pre-war vehicles, live music, food trucks and drinks.

Saturday, Sept. 16, will include kids’ activities, a driving tour of historic WACO sites in Troy and a chance for viewing close up the WACO aircraft. Reenactors will tell the story of WACO founders and test pilots.

Saturday evening will include a catered meal with a dance, featuring the Tom Daugherty Orchestra and sounds of the Glenn Miller Army Air Force Band. The dinner and dance are by additional tickets available online or by calling 937-335-9226.

A Farewell to the WACOs will be held early Sunday, Sept. 17, at the field. Other activities that day will include flyovers, an antique motorcycle show, a candy drop and other children’s activities. Bi-plane ride tickets will be available for purchase all weekend.

Tickets for the celebration activities include a weekend pass at $20 adults/$10 students or daily admission of $10 adults/$5 students. Those 3 and under are admitted free.

“This is a monumental event for WACO in multiple ways. With a larger attendance than any previous event in WACO’s history, with potentially more WACO airplanes gathered than any other time in history, and drawing visitors from Canada and as far south as Central America, this event will certainly go down as an unprecedented event for the WACO Historical Society,” Royer said.

To help deal with crowds and parking, the following shuttle locations will be available: Hobart headquarters, 701 S. Ridge Ave., Troy; Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 2245 S. County Road 25A, Troy; and Victory Church, 4645 S. County Road 25A, Tpp City.

For more information on WACO and the activities, visit www.wacoairmuseum.org