Walk-ins welcome at 2 COVID vaccine clinics next week in Miami County

1 hour ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
Miami County Public Health will be administering the Moderna vaccine

Registration is open for two Miami County Public Health coronavirus vaccine clinics next week in Troy.

Walk-ins also will be welcome for the clinics that will administer the first of two doses of the Moderna COVID vaccine to anyone 18 or older.

The clinic is open from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. each day on Tuesday and Thursday at the MCPH COVID-19 Clinic, Troy Business Park, 880 Arthur Drive, Troy.

To register, visit https://www.miamicountyhealth.net/vaccine-registration or call the vaccine hotline at 937-573-3461.

Since April 9, there have been 149 new coronavirus cases, which brings the total number of cases in Miami County since the pandemic began to 10,585, with 559 hospitalizations, 214 deaths and 10,144 presumed recovered, according to Public Health data.

