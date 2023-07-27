X

‘Wall That Heals’ Vietnam War veterans tribute starts Thursday in Centerville

A tribute to those who died during the Vietnam War opens Thursday in Centerville as part of an exhibit that also will honor local men and women who died after coming home from the war.

The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. and mobile education center, will open during a special ceremony in Yankee Park, 7500 Yankee St., at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The exhibit, which travels across the country, honors the more than 3 million Americans who served in the U.S. armed forces in the Vietnam War. It bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

Hosted by Washington-Centerville Public Library, the tribute will be officially available for viewing continuously through a 1:45 p.m. closing ceremony Sunday.

The tribute also will feature a special “In Memory Honor Roll” highlighting photos of Vietnam veterans from Ohio who returned from the war but have died since due to Agent Orange, post-traumatic stress disorder and other illnesses as a result of their service.

The exhibit also will feature “Left at The Wall,” a display of items representative of those left at The Wall in Washington, D.C., and “Directory and Kiosk,” where people can search for names using VVMF’s Wall of Faces on the kiosk or paper directories.

For more information, visit www.wclibrary.info/thewallthatheals.

