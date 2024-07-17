Want to fly? Air Force museum introduction takes flight in August

This free program is designed to inspire and educate students about a career in aviation, the museum said in a release. However, the museum cautioned that the program not provide any level of certification and cannot be used as a substitute for certified flight instruction.

The first class begins Aug. 27. But space is limited and classes are expected to fill quickly. For a list of available classes, requirements and registration information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Education/Introduction-to-Becoming-a-Pilot/.

The program is open to students ages 14 to 18. “Introduction to Becoming a Pilot” provides an opportunity to fly a simulator and determine if students have the desire — and ability — to become a pilot before investing in flight classes, the museum said.

The introduction consists of two introductory-level courses: Introduction to Pilot 101 and Complex Aircraft 201, giving students a “brief overview of what an actual flight school could be like,” the museum said.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is the world’s largest military aviation museum.

The museum has more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. Its entrance is found at gate 28B off Springfield Street in Riverside.