Warm, windy, wet today; chance of thunderstorms in afternoon

Temperatures won’t rise much from overnight, to a high around 64 degrees. Then tonight temperatures will be chilly again, falling to around 44 degrees.

Tomorrow, skies will be mostly sunny, though highs will be a little lower at around 59 degrees.

Clouds will increase again tomorrow night, though the NWS is not predicting rain. Instead, temperatures are expected to drop down to near freezing, with a low around 34 degrees.

Saturday will be partly sunny, with highs dipping a little lower to around 52 degrees.

Then, overnight, temperatures will again fall to near freezing at around 34 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

The NWS predicted a slight chance for rain and possibly some snow around dawn on Sunday.