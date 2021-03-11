Warm, windy, wet today; chance of thunderstorms in afternoon

Today will be warm, windy and rainy, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
We will start out with a slight chance of showers, breezy winds and mild temperatures this morning.
Rain chances will rise throughout the day, especially in the afternoon, with showers becoming likely around the evening commute, and even a chance for thunderstorms.
The rain will continue after dark, eventually coming to an end in the early hours of Friday morning as clouds decrease.
There will also be some stronger winds today, with gusts as high as 33 mph. The wind will largely fall away after dark.
Temperatures won’t rise much from overnight, to a high around 64 degrees. Then tonight temperatures will be chilly again, falling to around 44 degrees.
Tomorrow, skies will be mostly sunny, though highs will be a little lower at around 59 degrees.
Clouds will increase again tomorrow night, though the NWS is not predicting rain. Instead, temperatures are expected to drop down to near freezing, with a low around 34 degrees.
Saturday will be partly sunny, with highs dipping a little lower to around 52 degrees.
Then, overnight, temperatures will again fall to near freezing at around 34 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.
The NWS predicted a slight chance for rain and possibly some snow around dawn on Sunday.