Warren County injured veteran receives house from Gary Sinise Foundation

The home adjacent to the Warren County Airport was built for retired Navy Petty Officer 1st Class John Kremer and his family by Brandon Homes of Middletown, which was named the 2023 Builder of the Year by the Home Builders Association of Dayton..

Originally from Oak Harbor, Wash., and coming from a military family, Kremer joined the Navy at age 20, following in the footsteps of his parents who both served. After graduating Explosive Ordnance Disposal school, Kremer made two deployments to Iraq with Detachment 17, receiving numerous recognitions including two Bronze Stars and helped render safe and disposed of more than 400 explosive hazards including IEDs.

After being asked to return to service one more time, Kremer was seriously injured while serving in Afghanistan, losing both his legs in a landmine explosion and enduring numerous surgeries during his recovery.

The Kremers have two children and had been living in Franklin, where they have family close by to help, according to the foundation’s website.

“Right now, we are living in a one-story ranch style house with a bonus room upstairs. Some of the hardships are having to crawl up the stairs if I do not have my legs on,” Kremer said on the website. “The driveway is a little steep and it limits my ability to help with simple things like taking the trash out. Also, my mobility in the house in a wheelchair is difficult since it isn’t open and wheelchair-accessible. If I need something, most of the time I have to ask my wife to get it for me. Being able to do things on my own will allow me to be a greater help to my wife and children.”

The Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E. effort (Restoring Independence, Supporting Empowerment) works with local home builders and construction partners to design and build specially adapted homes with smart technology that are 100% mortgage free to the disabled recipient.

The Kremers’ new home was the 91st home built by the foundation. The 2,900 square-foot single level house features an open floor plan with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, is fully accessible and equipped with smart technology. The family was to move in on Friday, according to a builder’s representative.

Noah Carpenter of Brandon Homes said the house is ADA compliant and features wider doors and hallways. The value of the home is about $800,000, Carpenter said.

In addition to the home, the foundation also presented the Butler County Sheriff’s Office a $30,000 grant to be used for equipment and training and another $30,000 grant for equipment and training to the Miami Valley Fire District, where Kremer’s stepbrother is a firefighter.