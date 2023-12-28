Waste product now mostly removed from bioenergy site in Greene County

The rest of that waste will be removed as part of the facility cleanup process, the Ohio EPA said recently. Renergy is required to complete that step by Jan. 15, according to the consent order filed in Greene County Common Pleas Court.

The Ohio Attorney General and the Ohio EPA sued Renergy twice over violation of the state’s air and water pollution laws earlier this year. The first suit resulted in a settlement agreement, and Renergy was required to obtain a permit to install and operate the digestate lagoon. The second suit resulted in Renergy agreeing to shut down the biodigester, according to the Ohio AG”s office.

The Ohio EPA visited the site on Dec. 15, the day of the deadline, after receiving reports of trucks coming in and out of the facility from residents. The only activity last wek was the continued emptying of the storage tank, a spokesperson for the agency said, and Renergy is not bringing in new feedstocks.

“We anticipate there may be odors as the remaining material is removed and the facility is cleaned up between now and Jan. 15,” the spokesperson said.

“We feel that once the last of the material is removed and the facility is cleaned up, there should be no more odors from the digester facility. However, the hog farm still will be in operation and could generate odors.”

The final judgement, entered in Greene County Common Pleas Court in September, also requires Renergy to:

Empty and clean the digester and other equipment by Jan. 15

Submit documentation of the emptying and cleaning by Jan. 30

Request termination of permits and certify that the facility is permanently shut down by Jan. 31

“We appreciate residents’ patience as the closure process is completed, recognizing that it might create short-term odors,” the spokesperson said.

A class action lawsuit against Dovetail and Renergy remains ongoing in Greene County courts, as does a similar one at Emerald Bioenergy in Morrow County, also owned by Renergy.

Legislation was introduced in the Ohio House of Representatives earlier this year that would establish regulations for biosolids, lagoons and biodigester facilities in the state and grant county and township government zoning controls over those facilities.

Bath Twp. residents spoke to Fairborn City Council during their regular meeting earlier this month on the proceedings.

“While some politicians voiced that the Dovetail issue was only an odor issue and it has been resolved, most of you know that is not nor was ever the case. Our group will continue to fight this corrupt industry in Ohio so no other community has to suffer like we have,” resident Lorie Venable said.

“OEPA is now looking at this industry and listening to us and other Ohio communities on ways to prevent this from occurring again and adding new rules based on our hard work and tenacity.”

The digesters use bacteria to break down manure and other organic materials, eventually turning them into methane, which is sold for electricity production.

Renergy did not respond to a request for comment.