WATCH: House now debating Trump impeachment vote after Capitol riot

The House is scheduled to vote today on if it will impeach President Donald Trump on a single charge of incitement of insurrection. Debate is going on now after earlier procedural votes.
Multiple lawmakers called for the President’s removal or impeachment in the days after a group of Trump supporters overtook the U.S. Capitol last week.
The National Guard is on hand at the Capitol Wednesday to provide security. The Associated Press reported that up to 15,000 Guard members are expected to support local law enforcement in DC in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.
Gov. Mike DeWine authorized 580 Ohio National Guard soldiers and airmen for deployment in Ohio and the nation’s capitals. Two hundred were deployed to DC.
Since the riot at the Capitol last Wednesday, the FBI has warned of possible armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in DC.