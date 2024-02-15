WATCH: New police video shows truck ramming cruisers on U.S. 35 before driver was shot

Three people were injured — a Trotwood officer who was inside one of the cruisers, Skirvin and the woman Skirvin reportedly intentionally hit with a truck prior to the chase.

Dash camera footage shows Trotwood police responding to Voyager Village mobile home park of West Third Street (U.S. 35) on Jan. 8. As the cruiser pulls into the mobile home park, a white pickup truck drives past to leave.

Authorities identified Skirvin as the driver of the truck and claimed he pointed a long weapon at police after he purposely hit a woman with the truck. Video photo shows the cruiser make a U-turn to follow Skirvin out of the mobile home park.

“He does have a long gun,” can be heard on the radio traffic.

The pursuit continues with the truck weaving in traffic, driving on shoulders and making U-turns. Previous footage released by authorities showed crews throwing tire deflation devices, also known as stop sticks, onto U.S. 35. A bang can be heard just before the truck drove over the stop sticks. Dayton police Chief Kamran Afzal said officers believed Skirvin fired a shot.

While heading east on U.S. 35, Skirvin makes a U-turn near Abbey Avenue and begins traveling west.

Officers shot at Skirvin as he continued west on U.S. 35, Afzal said.

The footage release by Trotwood police shows the truck driving through the westbound lanes before crossing onto the eastbound lanes and ramming a Trotwood cruiser and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office cruiser.

The truck came to a stop on top of the Trotwood cruiser, which had an officer inside. Officers from Dayton, Trotwood and Montgomery County pull up to the crash and approach the truck behind shields and with weapons drawn.

A Dayton police cruiser transported the Trotwood officer to Miami Valley Hospital. Crews removed Skirvin from the truck and began providing aid. Medics arrived and transported him to the hospital.

Seven Dayton officers, four Trotwood officers and two deputies fired their weapons during the incident, Afzal said. The number of times Skirvin was shot has not been released.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident. Trotwood police is conducting an internal investigation. Skirvin is expected to face additional charges once BCI’s investigation concludes.