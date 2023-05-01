WATCH: Pickleball is a sport for any age, skill level

BreakingNews
Local News
26 minutes ago
The sport is gaining popularity in our area, across the nation

Pickleball has quickly become a popular sport with players of any age and courts are popping up at local gyms and parks in our area.

Although it started as a backyard game to entertain children, pickleball now boasts a national professional tour and leagues and how-to classes for the sport are offered at local gyms and parks departments across our region.

In Your Prime host Rick McCrabb sits down with Kim Sheehan, the Senior Health and Wellness Director with the YMCA of Greater Dayton, to explain what pickleball is and how you can get started at a gym or park near you. The two discussed why the sport is gaining popularity among many age groups, what equipment is needed to get started, and how it is the perfect activity to have fun while staying healthy. Watch the video above for the full conversation.

In Your Prime is a special content from the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News, focused on what you need to know about growing older in our community: staying healthy, navigating Medicare, caring for your family, and enjoying your time. The YMCA of Greater Dayton is a proud sponsor of In Your Prime.

