Water main break closes Main and Fifth streets in Dayton

A water main break closed the intersection of Main and Fifth streets Thursday morning in Dayton.
The area is estimated to be closed until around noon, according to the Dayton Police Department.
A water main break was also reported Wednesday morning in Montgomery County after days of freezing temperatures and sub-zero wind chills.
The intersection of West Third Street and state Route 49 near the Trotwood and Jefferson Twp. border. Repairs were finished and the scene cleared by 12:45 p.m.
