Wayne Avenue safety to get closer look; group says it’s not safe for pedestrians

“Wayne Avenue for a very long time has had a reputation as a road you don’t want to be on,” said Willie Morris IV, president of the coalition, which is made up of local residents and members of neighborhood associations, local businesses and public agencies. “It’s a road that houses many of our favorite local shops and public services, but being on the sidewalk for any amount of time is frightening.”

The city has committed to doing a safety study, and it is interested in making improvements to the roadway, but there’s no guarantee it will receive funding for such a project, city officials said.

Late last summer, members of the coalition sent a letter to Dayton leaders and spoke at a city commission meeting to ask the city to try to make a half-mile section of Wayne Avenue less dangerous.

Coalition members said they would like to see changes possibly like lowering the speed limit, reducing the lanes of travel and adding bike lanes, tree canopies or better crosswalks.

The section of Wayne Avenue being targeted is south of Bainbridge Street and north of Wyoming Street.

The coalition said Wayne Avenue between Wyoming Street and U.S. 35 had 69 crashes in 2022 alone. That December, 44-year-old Jennifer Johnson of Dayton, who had been waiting at a bus stop, died after being struck by an SUV that lost control in the 1200 block of Wayne.

Coalition members have met with city officials and staff multiple times since last summer to discuss their safety concerns and talk about potential remedies.

The city has installed a mobile speed detection trailer along this part of Wayne Avenue, which has helped but it’s not a long-term solution, said Laura Estandia, a coalition member.

The coalition would like to see a project that transforms Wayne Avenue into a vibrant, walkable urban corridor, she said.

“At the end of the day, we want to see a street that is designed with people in mind first,” she said.

The city has applied for a safety study from the state of Ohio, which will administer the study, said David Escobar, Dayton’s city engineer.

The study will help the city come up with a plan to improve safety on Wayne Avenue, Escobar said, and then the city will submit a grant application to the state to request highway safety improvement funds.

The funding is not guaranteed, he said.

Escobar said traffic capacity must be considered, and it’s very likely that Wayne Avenue cannot have less than two lanes of traffic in each direction. He said that’s because the road’s design must help prevent traffic congestion and “logjams.”