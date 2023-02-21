‘We want you to stay in Dayton.’ Chamber unveils Gen D Ignite cohort program

“We want you to stay in Dayton,” said Stephanie Keinath, the chamber’s vice president of strategic initiatives.

Perhaps 70 people were on hand at the library to learn more about a class that will have just 20 slots available. “It will be a competitive process,” Keinath said.

However, she and others encouraged those interested to apply more than once, if necessary. Those selecting participants will want to see evidence of desire and a willingness to participate.

The seven-month program will include a project aimed at strengthening digital and computer literacy in Dayton. To that end, AT&T presented a check of $14,000 to the chamber.

Tuition for the program is $2,000 for chamber members and $3,500 for non-members. Keinath said scholarships are not available for this first class.

Applications for membership in the first class are due March 10 and can be found at https://daytonchamber.org/services/chamber-programs/gen-d-ignite/

Selected members will gather for a welcome mixer April 21, and the program kick offs in earnest with an overnight opening retreat May 18 and May 19. A closing retreat is slated for Oct. 26.