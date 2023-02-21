‘We want you to stay in Dayton.’ Chamber unveils Gen D Ignite cohort program

Dozens of young professionals gathered at the Dayton Metro Library West Branch Tuesday to learn how they might join the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural Gen D Ignite cohort class.
“You are the future of Dayton in this room,” Greg Allen, mortgage senior sales manager at First Financial Bank and a chamber volunteer, told them.
An evolution of the chamber’s familiar “Leadership Dayton” and “Empower” programs, Gen D Ignite is aimed at Dayton-area professionals early in their careers who are looking to fight burnout and build networks of support in the post-pandemic workplace.
Chamber leaders said younger workers prize opportunities for advancement and connection at a time when many workplaces are embracing hybrid or remote work models that can keep colleagues digitally connected yet physically separated.
Encouraged by employers, the chamber’s hope is this program will begin to build anew networks of stability, giving younger workers another reason to remain in the Miami Valley.
“We want you to stay in Dayton,” said Stephanie Keinath, the chamber’s vice president of strategic initiatives.
Perhaps 70 people were on hand at the library to learn more about a class that will have just 20 slots available. “It will be a competitive process,” Keinath said.
However, she and others encouraged those interested to apply more than once, if necessary. Those selecting participants will want to see evidence of desire and a willingness to participate.
The seven-month program will include a project aimed at strengthening digital and computer literacy in Dayton. To that end, AT&T presented a check of $14,000 to the chamber.
Tuition for the program is $2,000 for chamber members and $3,500 for non-members. Keinath said scholarships are not available for this first class.
Applications for membership in the first class are due March 10 and can be found at https://daytonchamber.org/services/chamber-programs/gen-d-ignite/
Selected members will gather for a welcome mixer April 21, and the program kick offs in earnest with an overnight opening retreat May 18 and May 19. A closing retreat is slated for Oct. 26.
