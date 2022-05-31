Wear Orange event to raise awareness of gun violence Friday in Dayton

Gun safety advocates including the Ohio chapter of Moms Demand Action are in partnering with the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund to spread awareness on gun violence.

Speakers include Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. who will present the Dayton Wear Orange Proclamation and a speech from Dion Green, an Oregon District shooting survivor. Green also created a foundation known as Fudge Foundation in honor of his father, Derrick Fudge, who was a victim of the mass shooting. The foundation focuses on supporting individuals through traumatic situations.