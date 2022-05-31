dayton-daily-news logo
X

Wear Orange event to raise awareness of gun violence Friday in Dayton

FILE PHOTO: A Dayton Strong sign stands in front of Ned Peppers Bar, near where the Oregon District shooting took place. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

caption arrowCaption
FILE PHOTO: A Dayton Strong sign stands in front of Ned Peppers Bar, near where the Oregon District shooting took place. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Local News
By
38 minutes ago

A Wear Orange event will occur this Friday at 1 p.m. at the Courthouse Square in Dayton to honor the lives of those affected by gun violence.

Gun safety advocates including the Ohio chapter of Moms Demand Action are in partnering with the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund to spread awareness on gun violence.

Speakers include Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. who will present the Dayton Wear Orange Proclamation and a speech from Dion Green, an Oregon District shooting survivor. Green also created a foundation known as Fudge Foundation in honor of his father, Derrick Fudge, who was a victim of the mass shooting. The foundation focuses on supporting individuals through traumatic situations.

Wear Orange was created in honor of Hadiya Pendleton after she was shot and killed in Chicago at the age of 15. Her friend’s started the campaign on June 2, 2015, on what would’ve been Pendleton’s 18th birthday.

It honors Pendleton and those killed and injured by gun violence every day.

Wear Orange encourages people to wear the color orange on Friday and participate in Wear Orange events over the weekend. For more information visit https://wearorange.org/.

In Other News
1
Zero juveniles caught breaking Dayton curfew law during sweep
2
Traffic fatalities up over Memorial Day holiday in Ohio
3
Greater Dayton RTA will provide free weekend rides all summer long
4
Safety about more than just phones for teen drivers
5
Ex-police officer’s rape conviction upheld on appeal

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top