West Carrollton appoints new city council member

51 minutes ago
West Carrollton City Council tonight appointed a new member to its ranks.

Michael Boyle was sworn in during council’s regularly scheduled meeting to fill a seat vacated by Rick Barnhart.

Barnhart was elected mayor last November after serving on the West Carrollton City Council from Jan. 1, 2014, through Dec. 31, 2023. He was sworn in earlier this year, replacing longtime former Mayor Jeffrey Sanner, who did not seek re-election.

ExploreWest Carrollton works toward funding ‘destination location’ construction

Boyle will serve the remainder of Barnhart’s unexpired term. His position on council will be on the ballot in November 2025.

To fill Barnhart’s vacated council seat, council posted a request following the November election and accepted application from then until Dec. 23, city spokeswoman Cheryl Dillin told this news outlet.

There were five applicants for the spot and council conducted a two-round interview process before Boyle was appointed, Dillin said.

