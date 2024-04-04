West Carrollton Intermediate student arrested following school threat

MORAINE — A West Carrollton Intermediate School student is in custody today following an alleged online threat.
A notification from Principal Monica Woods this morning informed district families that it was made aware of social media threat posted by a student at the school at 4100 S. Dixie Drive in Moraine, which serves students in fifth and sixth grades.
“We (took) immediate action and contacted the Moraine PD and secured the campus,” Woods’ 9:03 a.m. notification read. “The student involved was secured immediately and the investigation was completed.”
The student was taken into custody and will be charged appropriately, Woods said.
“I’m happy to say that at no time was there any viable threat or harm to any students or staff during this incident,” she said.
