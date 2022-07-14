BreakingNews
West Carrollton water main work to cause lane closures

West Carrollton Civic Center

West Carrollton Civic Center

West Carrollton started this week to replace part of a water main on South Elm Street between Gibbons Road and Maplehill Drive.

“We have had a number of main breaks within an 1,800-foot span of waterline since 2014,” City Engineer John Vance said in a statement. “By replacing this portion, we will ensure that our low-pressure water system remains pressurized and operational.”

The project is scheduled to be completed in six weeks.

Traffic on South Elm Street between Gibbons Road and Maplehill Drive will be reduced to one lane for the duration of the project and will be maintained by construction flaggers.

“There might be minimal delays, however, we are communicating this to our residents so they can plan accordingly,” Vance said.

Residents’ water pressure should not be affected during the project, the city said. Each house within the project area will be without water for about one hour while the city’s contractor installs the new water service for the house. Property owners will be notified prior to this service interruption.

