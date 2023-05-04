West Milton school custodian faces child sex charges involving young student

The rape and intimidation charges allege that between 2018 and 2021 that North assaulted a child who was ages 6 to 9 at 7620 Milton-Potsdam Road, which is the address of the elementary school, according to the criminal complaint.

The gross sexual imposition charges are for incidents alleged to have happened between 2018 and 2021 involving a child younger than 12 in West Milton Municipal Part, the complaint states.

The West Milton Police Division said the investigation is ongoing and urges anyone who may have information concerning North to contact them through through the Miami County Communication Center at 937-440-9911.

Milton-Union Schools posted the statement Thursday about the incident on the district’s website:

“It has come to the district’s attention that concerns are being raised on social media about district employee Jerry L. North. The district is aware of the criminal charges that were filed against Mr. North yesterday, May 3, 2023, in the Miami County Municipal Court and understands that allegations underlying such charges are generally distressing.

“The district has been responsive and cooperative in the investigation conducted by the West Milton Police Department and will continue to comply with its obligations under the law. the district’s various legal obligations prevent it from addressing many of the questions it is receiving from the community.

“Please be assured that the district is, and always has been, committed to the safety and best interests of its students. We take that responsibility very seriously. To that end, it has regularly completed criminal background checks of all its employees and thoroughly investigated allegations brought to its attention, taking action where the facts demonstrate it is necessary and appropriate.”