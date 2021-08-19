West Side’s dynasty, started more than 30 years ago, continues in 5th World Series

Typically youth sports programs are successful for short periods of time. They win for a few years, then the players move on.
But the long-term accomplishments West Side Little League All-Stars have achieved would have to be called a diamond dynasty.
The team, made up of Hamilton 12-year-olds, has won 19 state titles and advanced to the Little League World Series five times, including this season. The team opens the double-elimination, 16-team World Series at 3 p.m. today against Tennessee in South Williamsport, Pa. The game will be televised on ESPN.
West Side, a non-profit youth baseball league, held its first opening day on May 24, 1952.
Since then, the program has won state titles in five decades from the 1980s to the 2020s and advanced to the World Series in 1991, 1993, 2007, 2010 and 2021.
This year’s team is coached by Ken Coomer and it’s the first time in recent memory a member of the Nichting family has not been a part of the LLWS team.
Ray Nichting, 88, was there early on and managed the West Side World Series teams in 1991 and 1993. His son, Tim, 61, started coaching with his father in 1983 and never left the program. This year, Tim coached his grandson, a member of the 11-year-old All-Stars that won state.
Tim Nichting called the stability of coaching in the program “crazy,” but they have been blessed with a pipeline of talent.
“The bottom line, you have to have ballplayers,” said Nichting, who coached his son, T.J., in the 2007 LLWS.
And Hamilton’s bottled water doesn’t hurt, he said. Hamilton brags about having the best tasting water. He thinks there may be more than water in those blue bottles.
“Baseballism,” he said.
Credit: Staff photo by Nick Daggy
Ali Saylor, whose son Gavin plays outfield, third base and pitches, credits the coaches for the team’s success.
“They really know how to mentality prepare these kids,” she said. “Sure, they know baseball. But it’s more than that.”
Josh Davidson, in his third season as president of the Hamilton Little League, agreed.
“They all build the same expectations,” said Davidson, whose son, Noah, is a catcher and pitcher on the team.
Davidson said the West Side’s success helps stop a trend in youth baseball: The best players leaving local programs to play on travel teams.
“Our level of success and high-quality coaching encourages people to not leave,” he said.
HOW TO WATCH
WHAT: Little League World Series
WHERE: South Williamsport, Pa.
FIRST ROUND GAME: Hamilton, Ohio vs. Tennessee, 3 p.m. today, ESPN
SECOND ROUND GAME: If Hamilton wins, plays winner of New Hampshire vs. California at 9 a.m. Sunday, ESPN. If Hamilton loses, plays loser of New Hampshire vs California, 1 p.m. Saturday, ESPN