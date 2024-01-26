Western phase of Troy Main Street roadwork begins, will last until May 2025

Included in the project’s second phase is work along West Main Street from Ridge Avenue west to Interstate 75.

The project consists of widening Main Street, reconstructing the sidewalk and curb lawn along the way, improving the stormwater system along West Main Street for 0.8 miles and upgrading the water main between Dorset Road and Weston Road. The traffic signal at West Main and Dorset also will be replaced.

Project phasing will be similar to the first phase, where the deep/buried pipes for water and stormwater are installed first, then the street widened, and sidewalk placed. Dorset Road will be closed during the widening and signal work, Rhoades said, cautioning this will cause “a huge inconvenience. As always, we ask for patience.”

The contract is for 515 days with intermediate asphalt required to be installed by the end of November and final asphalt required by May 2025.

The first project phase, which stretched from Ridge Avenue east to the Public Square area, was done by Double Jay Construction of Englewood, in a contract awarded for $8,467,000, with T.C. Holzen Inc. doing utility improvements for $1,180,000. A final contract cost is not yet available, Rhoades said.

The Phase II contract drew four bids, with Milcon Concrete of Troy awarded the contract for $6,789,958, pushing the total project past $15 million.

The work is being coordinated with a future project planned by the Ohio Department of Transportation at the West Main Street interchange with Interstate 75, Rhoades said. The ODOT project will extend from the I-75 northbound ramps west to the Troy Town/Walmart intersection.

The project’s first phase included street reconstruction and related work between Cherry and Plum streets just east of the Public Square, in front of the Tavern building. The area immediately in front of that building, damaged in the January 2020 tornado that swept through the downtown, has been blocked since the storm.

Barriers were expanded to close an entire section of the street last summer when concerns were aired about the possible collapse of the structure.

The Tavern building, also known as the IOOF/Old County Courthouse, was purchased in late December by the Troy Historic Preservation Alliance. The nonprofit organization is attempting to make required structural repairs by an April 30 deadline.

Because the area in front of the Tavern/IOOF building could not be accessed during Phase I reconstruction, that work was removed from the contract and will be included in an upcoming downtown streetscape/safety improvements project, Rhoades said.

