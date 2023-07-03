What to know about Ohio fireworks laws for Fourth of July

Ohio fireworks laws have changed in the past few years to allow more residents to discharge fireworks, which will affect celebrations this week for Independence Day.

In 2021, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 172, which went into effect last year and allows the discharge of consumer-grade fireworks on private property except in communities choosing to opt out, according to the state.

The law allows Ohioans to set off consumer-grade fireworks from 4 to 11 p.m. on certain designated days — including July 3-5, the weekends immediately before and after Independence Day and several cultural and religious holidays.

This bill became affective July 1, 2022. However, cities were allowed to create their own limitations or ban the discharge of consumer fireworks, even after the passing of the bill. Cities in the Dayton area that opted out of the state law include:

- Beavercreek

- Dayton

- Fairborn

- Germantown

- Kettering

- Oakwood

- Trotwood

- Vandalia

In 2019, Dayton police reported 212 fireworks-related calls for service. That number skyrocketed to 1,105 calls for service in 2020, then dropped more than 60% to 425 in 2021.

According to the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office, there was an uptick in the number of injuries and property loss due to structure fires caused by fireworks in recent years. However, the number of fireworks-caused fires went down in 2021, the year the new law was passed.

In cities allowing for the private use of fireworks, residents must be on their own property or have permission from the property owner. No person under the age of 18 is allowed to purchase or handle fireworks, and the discharge of fireworks while intoxicated is prohibited.

The Ohio Department of Commerce reported over 18,500 fires a year are started by fireworks. To maintain safety going into the firework season, here are some tips from the Consumer Product Safety Commission on what to do and what to avoid this weekend:

- Use protective gear including eyewear when handling fireworks

- Do not light fireworks indoors, its the law

- Aim fireworks away from people, properties, and flammable materials

- Maintain access to water or a fire extinguisher in case of fire

- Soak all unused fireworks in water for hours before discarding the materials

- Be aware of your surroundings whilst partaking in firework activities