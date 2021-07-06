What would improve Dayton, city asks with $138M on the way

Starting today, Dayton leaders will begin hosting a series of community meetings to get feedback on how the city should spend its nearly $138 million in federal rescue funds.
Residents can share their ideas and input on how to best improve the city during 11 meetings that run through the end of the month.
The city also is promoting an online survey that asks visitors to identify some of their top priorities.
Dayton has outlined a framework for how it would like to spend this federal allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act, which is the largest grant in the city’s history.
City officials and elected leaders said this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make investments that will benefit Daytonians for many years to come.
“The worst thing we could do is have a couple of years of funding and 10 years from now not be still benefitting from the investments made from this funding,” said Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein.
Dickstein said the city hopes to leverage its grant money with funding from other sources and partners to maximize its impact.
The city says the one-time money will help cover some of the costs incurred during the coronavirus crisis, but it also wants to make long-term investments.
The framework’s focus areas include neighborhoods, amenities, major catalytic projects, community recovery, city projects and external awards.
The city wants to help promote racial equity, inclusion and justice, Dickstein said, as well as improve quality of life, particularly in disenfranchised and disadvantaged areas.
Meeting dates
- Tues, July 6, 5:30 p.m. – Northwest Recreation Center
- Fi, July 9, 11:30 a.m. – Business Solution Center
- Wed, July 14, 5 p.m. – Lohrey Recreation Center
- Thurs, July 15, 5:30 p.m. – Wesley Community Center
- Mon, July 19, 2:30 p.m. – TBD
- Wed, July 21, 8:30 a.m. – TBD
- Wed, July 21, 1030 a.m. – Lohrey Recreation Center
- Thurs, July 22, 2:30 p.m. – TBD
- Mon, July 26, 3 p.m. – Connor Child Health Pavilion
- Tues, July 27, 12:30 p.m. – TBD
- Wed, July 28, 5 p.m. - TBD