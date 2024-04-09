When are the next eclipses viewable from Ohio?

MORE ECLIPSE COVERAGE: What our reporters experienced | Photos across the area

What kinds of eclipses are there?

• A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, thereby obscuring the view of the Sun.

• A total lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon and its shadow covers the moon.

• A partial solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth but the sun, moon, and Earth are not perfectly lined up.

• A partial lunar eclipse happens when the Earth moves between the sun and the full moon, but they are not perfectly aligned. The moon only covers part of the sun.

• An annular solar eclipse happens when the moon is too far away to completely cover the sun, leaving a bright ring of light around it.

Next total or annular eclipses

Next Total Lunar eclipse - March 14, 2025

Next Annular solar eclipse - July 23, 2093

Next Total Solar eclipse - Sept. 14, 2099

Other upcoming eclipse events

Sept. 18, 2024 - Partial Lunar eclipse

March 3, 2026 - Total Lunar eclipse

Aug. 12, 2026 - Partial Solar eclipse

Aug. 28, 2026 - Partial Lunar eclipse

Jan. 12, 2028 - Partial Lunar eclipse

Jan. 26, 2028 - Partial Solar eclipse