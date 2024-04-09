BreakingNews
Dayton man accused of firing more than 40 shots in deadly shooting

When are the next eclipses viewable from Ohio?

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Local News
By
33 minutes ago
X

If seeing the total solar eclipse yesterday has you pumped up for the next eclipse that can be viewed from Ohio, we have you covered.

Solar eclipses are spectacular but Lunar eclipses can be amazing as well.

MORE ECLIPSE COVERAGE: What our reporters experienced | Photos across the area

What kinds of eclipses are there?

• A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, thereby obscuring the view of the Sun.

• A total lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon and its shadow covers the moon.

• A partial solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth but the sun, moon, and Earth are not perfectly lined up.

• A partial lunar eclipse happens when the Earth moves between the sun and the full moon, but they are not perfectly aligned. The moon only covers part of the sun.

• An annular solar eclipse happens when the moon is too far away to completely cover the sun, leaving a bright ring of light around it.

Next total or annular eclipses

Next Total Lunar eclipse - March 14, 2025

Next Annular solar eclipse - July 23, 2093

Next Total Solar eclipse - Sept. 14, 2099

Other upcoming eclipse events

Sept. 18, 2024 - Partial Lunar eclipse

March 3, 2026 - Total Lunar eclipse

Aug. 12, 2026 - Partial Solar eclipse

Aug. 28, 2026 - Partial Lunar eclipse

Jan. 12, 2028 - Partial Lunar eclipse

Jan. 26, 2028 - Partial Solar eclipse

In Other News
1
Wright-Dunbar eclipse watch party attracted people from near and far...
2
Column: In Greenville, at the centerline of totality, it was an...
3
Quitclaim fraud: 5 things to know from our investigation
4
SunWatch guests take in a solar eclipse experience: What they saw...
5
Colleges say AI can be used positively in the classroom

About the Author

Follow Greg Lynch on twitter

Greg Lynch has been a photographer, digital specialist and digital content producer at Cox First Media for more than 30 years.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top