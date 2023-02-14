When was the last time your school district sought a tax increase? Here’s the data

Editor’s note: This story is part of a Dayton Daily News analysis of school levies on the May ballot. Go here to read the full story including historical school tax trends and increases sought by other school districts in the region.
A recent Dayton Daily News analysis of tax issues going before voters in the May election found some of the tax increases sought by local school districts are among the largest locally in the last 10 years.
The list below shows the last time voters in each of the area’s 20 largest school districts approved a “new-money” school levy (not a renewal), for the purpose of day-to-day operating costs.
Some districts, including Fairborn, Franklin and West Carrollton, have passed separate bond issues, which are not on this list. Those are for the purpose of building new schools, and that money can’t be used for day-to-day costs.
Some districts have passed more than one “new-money” school operating levy in the past 10 years, including three each for Kettering and Oakwood, and two each for Centerville and Beavercreek. Kettering and Oakwood voters also separately approved facilities money in that span.
Under Ohio’s system, school districts considered wealthy have received less state funding and rely more on local levies. School districts considered poorer get more money from the state and less from local residents.
School district — year (levy amount)
Kettering — 2022 (5.99 mills)
Bellbrook — 2021 (4.9 mills)
Oakwood — 2019 (4.99 mills)
Centerville — 2019 (6.9 mills)
Lebanon — 2019 (4.99 mills)
Beavercreek — 2019 (6.15 mills)
Northmont — 2016 (5.9 mills)
West Carrollton — 2016 (5.5 mills)
Tipp City — 2015 (4.95 mills)
Vandalia-Butler — 2013 (6.99 mills)
Franklin — 2013 (7.92 mills)
Mad River — 2012 (5.9 mills)
Miamisburg — 2010 (6.775 mills)
Dayton — 2008 (4.9 mills)
Fairborn — 2007 (8.6 mills)
Troy — 2006 (1.5% earned income tax)
Trotwood-Madison — 2005 (7.8 mills)
Huber Heights — 2005 (6.5 mills)
Springboro — 2005 (10.06 mills*)
Xenia — 2004 (7.9 mills)
* Note: Springboro’s 2005 vote was a combination levy; only 4.78 mills were new taxes.
Sources: County boards of election, local school districts