Whit’s Frozen Custard sets opening date for first Dayton area location

Whit’s Frozen Custard business operator Jeffrey Neace said he plans to open the Ohio 48 site on the north end of Centerville’s Uptown district this Friday. That’s just before the July 3-4 Americana Festival.

The menu features a variety of sweet treats, hot dogs, sandwiches and chili, as well as no-sugar, vegan and gluten-free options, according to the Whit’s website.