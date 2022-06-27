BreakingNews
Kroger to offer up to $4,000 of out-of-state travel costs for employees seeking abortion
Whit’s Frozen Custard sets opening date for first Dayton area location

Whit's Frozen Custard is scheduled to open its first Dayton area location at at 199 N. Main St. in Centerville on Friday, July 1, 2022. Owner Jeffrey Neace redeveloped the vacant former service station into a community gathering spot with a large outdoor area and a vintage atmosphere. CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By
11 minutes ago

The first Dayton-area franchise of an Ohio-based business specializing in desserts is set to open later this week.

Whit’s Frozen Custard business operator Jeffrey Neace said he plans to open the Ohio 48 site on the north end of Centerville’s Uptown district this Friday. That’s just before the July 3-4 Americana Festival.

The menu features a variety of sweet treats, hot dogs, sandwiches and chili, as well as no-sugar, vegan and gluten-free options, according to the Whit’s website.

Neace, a U.S. Army veteran and graduate of Northmont High School and University of Dayton, has redeveloped the vacant 1,800-square-foot former service station at 199 N. Main St. (across from Benham’s Grove) into a community gathering spot with a large outdoor area and a vintage atmosphere.

ExploreAmericana Festival returns for 50th anniversary as bigger event with more offerings

The Whit’s franchise “is an excellent re-use of what was an eyesore,” Centerville Development Director Michael Norton-Smith has said.

Frozen custard is an ice cream dessert developed by the French more than 100 years ago and had been referred to as “French Vanilla Ice Cream, according to Whit’s. The distinctive taste of frozen custard is attributed to the combination of “high-quality dairy ingredients, 10% butterfat, a small amount of pasteurized eggs, and the blending of very little air during production, creating a smooth and creamy texture with rich flavor,” the company said.

Neace was granted a Centerville franchise from the Granville-based company with more than 30 Ohio sites, nearly all of them in small towns. The closest locations are in Lebanon, Trenton and Washington Court House, according to the company’s website.

